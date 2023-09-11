Hunter Ethan Creel, 21, of Hardin, Texas, went back home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2023. Hunter was born on May 24, 2002, in Houston, Texas, to Gordon Creel and Jennifer Koen Flowers.

Hunter was raised in Hardin and grew up doing all the things a small-town boy is supposed to do. He grew up hunting, fishing, and playing football and baseball for the Hardin Hornets. Hunter graduated Hardin High School in 2020 and proceeded to go onto Lee College to get his associates degree in process technology. A little while after graduating Lee, Hunter got a job that he was so incredibly proud of and loved so much at Chevron Phillips. Hunter is so loved by and grew close with his work family. Hunter’s habit of going to work with fixed hair and smelling of his favorite cologne earned him the nick name “Pretty Ricky” from his crew.

Hunter was the epitome of what we believe God would describe as a living angel. He was the most selfless, caring, kind, God-fearing, and funny soul no matter who he was around. Hunter never met a stranger and always looked for the best in everyone around him. Hunter loved to play golf almost more than he loved hunting. If Hunter was not at Chevron, he would be at a golf course. There were many times that Hunter would leave at 7 o’clock in the morning and not come home until 7 at night when the course closed. Hunter was so involved in everyone’s lives and always made sure to check on everyone around him. He was always so good with his words and communicating how much he cared and loved all his friends and family. One thing that everyone loved about Hunter was his bright personality and his contagious smile. There was never a dull moment when he was around, no matter what the circumstance. No one on the face of this Earth has ever had a bad thing to say about Hunter Ethan Creel and that’s because there was nothing bad about him. From birth until his last days, he lived life to the fullest and lit up any room he entered. People were always so happy when he was around and have so many amazing memories and stories about their time with Hunter. We were all so blessed to know and love Hunter Creel, and we will continue to keep his memory alive day after day until the end of our time here on Earth.

Unlike many people in this world, Hunter got to meet and spend the most amazing time with the absolute love of his life and future-wife, Raygan Mouton. There is rarely a time that people can remember before it was “Hunter and Raygan”. Hunter loved Raygan and her family so deeply and had a very close relationship with Raygan’s little sister Rylee and of course Hunter and Raygan’s sweet puppy, Stella. Every time someone would even mention Raygan’s name around him, he would have the biggest smile on his face and the brightest light in his eyes just thinking about her. And the same for Raygan when it came to Hunter. For two amazing years, Hunter got to know a love like no other. One that made him laugh uncontrollably (with his Hunter cackle), where his heart skipped a beat thinking of her, smile nonstop, and love so hard. One that gave his life a whole new meaning, and for that he was so grateful and thankful to Raygan.

Hunter was preceded in death by his cousin Kai Cameron Koen. He leaves behind to keep his memory alive the love of his life and future wife Raygan Mouton; father Gordon Creel and wife Amanda Pollock Creel; mother Jennifer Koen Flowers and husband Jimmy Flowers; brother Grayson Creel; step-brother Denton Orand; step-sister Hannah Orand; grandparents Glenn and Pam Creel; Tommy Koen and wife Becky; Dianne Tidwell and Billy; aunts and uncles Jeremy Creel and wife Kelli; Stacey Sydloski and husband Paul; Thomas Koen Jr; cousins Lyndon Tomlinson; and Paige Creel; childhood friends Clay Leonard, Ryan Guidry, and Denton Hargrave. Along with many more aunts and uncles, cousins, and loving friends.

Arrangements to celebrate the life of such an amazing young man are as follows; friends and family are invited to North Main Baptist Church from 6-8 PM on Sunday, September 10, 2023, to visit and talk all about the happiness Hunter brought to people. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11 AM at North Main Baptist Church. The family is asking that everyone wear golf shirts (the crazier the better), purple (Hunter’s favorite color), or camo (for his love of hunting).

Honoring the family and serving as pallbearers are Grayson Creel, Carson Koen, Bryce Fregia, Ryan Guidry, Clay Leonard, Cade Ray, Denton Hargrave, and Reed Drake. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Cameron Koen, Davin Moses, Austin Potetz, Liam Beausoleil, Zeak Dryden, Darius White, Moose Hudnull, John-Ryder Moorman, Caleb Lee, Sean Taylor, Quinton Campbell, Will Barrett, Brady Cumberland, Dylan Frazier, Adam Stokes, Joe Kelly, Jason Schoppe, Hunter Caldwell, Johnny Faulkenberry, Bubba Hall, Walker Shoemake, and Ryan Snell.

