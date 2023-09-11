Jimmy “Jimbo” Lynn Kelley, Jr., 57, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. He was born on October 7, 1965, in Dayton, Texas, to Mickey Allison Die Noonkester and Jimmy Lynn Kelley, Sr.

Jimbo graduated from West Hardin High School with the class of 1983. He was a skilled carpenter and cabinetmaker who could do anything with his hands. Jimbo was a simple man, very knowledgeable and kind. He did not make waves and lived by the motto, “Live and let live.” Jimbo was also funny and witty and could talk about any subject for hours. He enjoyed reading, whether a newspaper or a book.

Jimbo pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for cooking, grilling, and gardening. He was a gifted cook and loved to watch all of the cooking channels. Jimbo was also an avid outdoorsman and was passionate about the woods and taking in nature around him. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his daughters and grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally. Jimbo will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jimbo was preceded in death by his sister Jade Allison Kelley. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughters Linsey Lynn Laird and husband Luke of Kountze and Amanda Allison Harper and husband Max of Kountze; his mother Mickey Allison Noonkester and husband Wayne of Liberty; his father Jimmy Lynn Kelley, Sr. and wife Allura of Sour Lake; his grandchildren Maddox Bigelow, Rocky and Raidan Harper, and one on the way; his nieces Jayla Allison-Dawn Salter of Trinity and Tristen Danielle Schultz and husband Bryan of Crosby; numerous aunts and uncles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A graveside service and committal will be held at 10am, on Monday, September 11, 2023 in Big Sandy Cemetery in Dallardsville, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

