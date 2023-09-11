Vera “Nanny” Mae Hatcher, 90, of Kountze, Texas, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was born on March, 2, 1933, in Kirbyville, Texas, to the late Jessie Cordell and Addie Alaphaire Whiteside Homes. Vera was dedicated to her faith and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

Vera pursued many interests, some of which included deer hunting, fishing, traveling and bowling. She loved her Houston Astros and Houston Texans, and always made sure she watched them both play every chance she got. Vera was full of energy, she was always busy doing something, or playing with the grandchildren. She was full of determination, when her mind was set to do something, she did it, and there was no talking her out of it. Vera was always happy, her infectious smile could easily light up a room. She was a spitfire, her personality gleamed brightly. Vera was extremely family oriented. She found her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Jerald Hatcher; and her son Charles Kenneth Jones, Jr. She leaves behind her son Joe Jones and wife Judy of Kountze; her daughter Tinsey Jones of Liberty; her seven grandchildren; her fourteen great-grandchildren; her four great-great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Ross Leger, Robert Foster, Logan Foster, Josh Holmes, and Jessie Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Campbell, Luke Campbell.

Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at 1pm, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2pm, at the funeral home with a graveside service and committal in Hardin Chapel Cemetery, in Hardin.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

