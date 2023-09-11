Avelina Lourdes Garcia-Gonzalez, born on March 25, 2023, in Encinitas, California, and gained her heavenly angel wings on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Dayton, Texas.

Avelina enjoyed being outside in her swing. She loved to eat and had begun exploring new foods. Some of her favorites included bananas, watermelon, and strawberries. The day prior to gaining her wings, she enjoyed ice cream for the very first time. Avelina was truly a happy baby. She always had a smile on her face and lit up a room with her laugh.

Avelina leaves to cherish her loving memory her parents Paola Garcia and Bryan Gonzalez of Dayton; her sister Mathilde Garcia Gonzalez; her maternal grandmother Delfina Alvarado of Dayton; her maternal grandfather Ruben Garcia of Dayton; her paternal grandparents Sandra and Hector Gonzalez of Dayton; her aunt Adriana Knighten of Willis; her uncle Ruben Garcia, Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service honoring Avelina’s life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2023, beginning at 5pm, at Iglesia Pentecostal Casa De Vida, 274 County Road 6023, Dayton, Texas 77535, with Ivan Uresty officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

