Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 7, 2023:
- Clay, Brent Wade – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Burglary of a Habitation
- Colbert, Michael Clinton – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fontenot, Andrew James – Prohibited Weapon
- Herndon, Bruce Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Jiminez, Joel Alexis – Possession of Marijuana
- Powell, Larry Ray – Theft of Property and Bench Warrant
- Rains, Kelly Denise – Warrant Out of Jurisdiction
- Ramirez, Christine Eden – Possession of Marijuana
- Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
- Sackett, Tracy Lyn – Parole Violation
- Shipman, Brady Le – Driving While Intoxicated
- Straughter, Carl Wayne – Deadly Weapon in a Penal Institution