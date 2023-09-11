Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 7, 2023:

Clay, Brent Wade – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Burglary of a Habitation

Colbert, Michael Clinton – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fontenot, Andrew James – Prohibited Weapon

Herndon, Bruce Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jiminez, Joel Alexis – Possession of Marijuana

Powell, Larry Ray – Theft of Property and Bench Warrant

Rains, Kelly Denise – Warrant Out of Jurisdiction

Ramirez, Christine Eden – Possession of Marijuana

Reyes-Moreno, Raymundo – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Sackett, Tracy Lyn – Parole Violation

Shipman, Brady Le – Driving While Intoxicated

Straughter, Carl Wayne – Deadly Weapon in a Penal Institution

