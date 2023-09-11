Liberty county Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 8, 2023:
- Barton, Dakota – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
- Bass, Heather Nicole – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Chick, Anna Ruth – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ewing, Roland Jay, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
- McCain, Samantha Elaine – Assault of a Public Servant, Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
- McDermott, Carrie Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Price, Kristin – Interfere With Public Duties, Resist Arrest, Search or Transport