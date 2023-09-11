Liberty county Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 8, 2023:

Barton, Dakota – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Bass, Heather Nicole – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Chick, Anna Ruth – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ewing, Roland Jay, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

McCain, Samantha Elaine – Assault of a Public Servant, Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

McDermott, Carrie Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Price, Kristin – Interfere With Public Duties, Resist Arrest, Search or Transport

