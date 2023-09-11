Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 9, 2023:

Allen, Johnny Gordon, III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Benitez, Carlos Ovidio – No Drivers License, Possession of Marijuana

Bledsoe, Ashtin Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Disorderly Conduct

Chavez-Rodriguez, Juan Jose – Driving While Intoxicated

Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest Detention (no mugshot)

Gonzalez, Brianna Lizbeth – Wrong/Fictitious Altering or Obscuring of a License Plate, Possession of Marijuana

Martinez, Anderson – Reckless Driving

Nunez-Hernandez, Esdras Alexis – Hold for US Marshal

Odem, Keith Mitchell – Theft of a Firearm

Parish, Bradley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Pye, Sidney – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon on Alcohol Premises

Smith, Kaden Eual – Public Intoxication

