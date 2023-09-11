Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 9, 2023:

  • Allen, Johnny Gordon, III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Benitez, Carlos Ovidio – No Drivers License, Possession of Marijuana
  • Bledsoe, Ashtin Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Disorderly Conduct
  • Chavez-Rodriguez, Juan Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest Detention (no mugshot)
  • Gonzalez, Brianna Lizbeth – Wrong/Fictitious Altering or Obscuring of a License Plate, Possession of Marijuana
  • Martinez, Anderson – Reckless Driving
  • Nunez-Hernandez, Esdras Alexis – Hold for US Marshal
  • Odem, Keith Mitchell – Theft of a Firearm
  • Parish, Bradley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Pye, Sidney – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon on Alcohol Premises
  • Smith, Kaden Eual – Public Intoxication
