Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on September 9, 2023:
- Allen, Johnny Gordon, III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Benitez, Carlos Ovidio – No Drivers License, Possession of Marijuana
- Bledsoe, Ashtin Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Disorderly Conduct
- Chavez-Rodriguez, Juan Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
- Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest Detention (no mugshot)
- Gonzalez, Brianna Lizbeth – Wrong/Fictitious Altering or Obscuring of a License Plate, Possession of Marijuana
- Martinez, Anderson – Reckless Driving
- Nunez-Hernandez, Esdras Alexis – Hold for US Marshal
- Odem, Keith Mitchell – Theft of a Firearm
- Parish, Bradley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Pye, Sidney – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon on Alcohol Premises
- Smith, Kaden Eual – Public Intoxication