Deadline nearing for registering to vote in Nov. 7 election

Time is running out to register to vote in Texas in the Nov. 7, 2023, election. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 10. If you aren’t sure what is at stake in the Nov. 7 election, voters will be asked to decide 14 Texas Constitutional amendments and a bond election for Cleveland ISD.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, go online to votetexas.gov, or call the Liberty County Voter Registrar’s Office (inside the tax assessor-collector’s office) at 3210 US 90, Liberty.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

be a United States citizen;

be a resident of the county where you submit your application;

be 17 years old and 10 months on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and at least 18 years old on Election Day;

not be a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole); and

have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

If you are registering to vote for the first time, you will need to fill out a voter registration application form at the registrar’s office. If you are not registered to vote, but have an existing Texas driver’s license or state identification card, you can register online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information at a Texas DPS office.

Once you are registered to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023, election, you also will be eligible to vote in next year’s primary, city/school, and presidential elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

