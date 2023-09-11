Liberty Garden Club kicks off new club year

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Secretary Jan Knight and President Linda Spacek are pictured at the Sept. 8 meeting of the Liberty Garden Club.

The new year for Liberty Garden Club was held on Sept. 8 in the home of President Linda Spacek. Club members visited and shared information. Continuing and new officers started their terms and began with business and meetings for the upcoming year being introduced to members.

Officers are Linda Spacek, President; Karen Arnold, 1st Vice President; Mary Schwertner, 2nd Vice President; Jan Knight, Secretary; Rebecca Mullinix, Treasurer; Roberta Thornton, Reporter/Historian; Shelli Johnson, Librarian; and Denise Barkis, Parliamentarian. Committees were also named.

Member Danna Lee did an outstanding job getting the yearbook together for dissemination. Member Cindy Gilfillian shared lovely cards and magnets to remind members of the year’s meetings. Mostly, the morning was filled with friends reconnecting after the extremely hot summer while enjoying the refreshments provided by the meeting’s hostesses Linda Spacek, Cindy Hazelwood, Sara Brown and Cindy Gilfillian. 

Previous articleMedical moment: Here are some things you should know about sepsis
Next articleLiberty HS announces homecoming court
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.