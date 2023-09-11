Liberty Garden Club kicks off new club year

The new year for Liberty Garden Club was held on Sept. 8 in the home of President Linda Spacek. Club members visited and shared information. Continuing and new officers started their terms and began with business and meetings for the upcoming year being introduced to members.

Officers are Linda Spacek, President; Karen Arnold, 1st Vice President; Mary Schwertner, 2nd Vice President; Jan Knight, Secretary; Rebecca Mullinix, Treasurer; Roberta Thornton, Reporter/Historian; Shelli Johnson, Librarian; and Denise Barkis, Parliamentarian. Committees were also named.

Member Danna Lee did an outstanding job getting the yearbook together for dissemination. Member Cindy Gilfillian shared lovely cards and magnets to remind members of the year’s meetings. Mostly, the morning was filled with friends reconnecting after the extremely hot summer while enjoying the refreshments provided by the meeting’s hostesses Linda Spacek, Cindy Hazelwood, Sara Brown and Cindy Gilfillian.

