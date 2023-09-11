Liberty HS announces homecoming court

Homecoming week is here for Liberty High School! It’s a time for LHS alumni to come home to their beloved school to reconnect, and for both young and old to cheer on the football team.

The highlight of the week will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, when the Liberty Panthers take on East Chambers at War Memorial Stadium and as the homecoming queen and king are announced during halftime.

The homecoming queen and king candidates are Ethan Hofmeister, Alex Valtierra, Bailee Slack, Tatelynn Carry, Kade Jordan, Emerson Rawlinson, Danna Gonzalez, Osvaldo Govea

The homecoming court also includes the freshman, sophomore and junior dukes and duchesses who will also be recognized during Friday night’s game. These dukes and duchesses are Bri’Asia Moore, Hunter Greak, Ximena Cortina, Abby Vickers, Luca Perez, and Jay’Shawn Godfrey.

The game will be at 7:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Stadium, 1024 Bowie St, Liberty.

L to R: Ethan Hofmeister, Bri’Asia Moore, Hunter Greak, Ximena Cortina, Danna Gonzalez, Osvaldo Govea, Tatelynn Carry, Alex Valtierra, Abby Vickers, Kade Jordan, Emerson Rawlinson, Luca Perez, Jay’Shawn Godfrey

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

