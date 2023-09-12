Pct. 6 Corp. Walter named Deputy of the Year by Dayton Chamber

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Pct. 6 Corp. Randall Walter (right) displays the Deputy of the Year award he received from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. He is pictured with Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

Corporal Randall Walter with the Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office was named Deputy of the Year by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce at the monthly luncheon on Tuesday, September 5.

“I didn’t even know I was getting that award. I was very surprised,” said Walter.

Walter has been with Pct. 6 for more than two years. He started as a deputy and was promoted to corporal after one year, working for Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

“Corporal Walter fosters a community policing strategy, which is a reminder that law enforcement is not just a profession but a calling to protect and serve, and to connect with the heartbeat of the communities. I am honored to have such a dedicated professional to be a part of my team,” said Harkness.  

Walter says he is honored to have been selected as Deputy of the Year and says that being a deputy constable is different from his other experiences in law enforcement.

“I get to do a little bit of both civil and criminal. I have never done civil before, so it opened my eyes. It’s a very good opportunity since I get to assist other agencies,” said Walter.

This October will make 11 years that Walter has been in law enforcement. He is grateful for the people in his life who made it possible for him to serve the communities he loves.  

“I would like to thank a lot of people for the support they gave me through the years. I’d to thank my wife and my partners, and last, but not least, Frank Longoria, who trained me at Liberty PD and taught me many lessons that I’ve learned through the years and still helps me to this day,” said Walter.

Previous articleDPS names first female Texas Ranger major in history
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.