Firefighters respond to house fire in Liberty

Firefighters reportedly saved a homeowner’s tool shed and RV, and kept the flames from destroying the entire home on the 7000 block of N. Travis in Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst, the initial reports of the fire said that flames were visible through the roof of the home. When firefighters arrived, they quickly attacked the fire, which appears to have originated in the attic, Hurst said.

“The homeowner was there and said someone had been working on the house. They turned on a switch to an attic heater and it started the fire. It gutted the attic and burned the roof off in the back of the house,” the chief said.

Despite the damage, Hurst said the home doesn’t appear to be a total loss for the homeowner.

“The City of Liberty’s fire marshal determined it was an accidental fire caused by electrical issues in the attic,” Hurst said.

Firefighters from ESD 3 and ESD 7 provided mutual aid.

Photos by Jennifer Cannaday

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

