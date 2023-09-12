Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2023:
- Maldonado, Jasmine – Public Intoxication
- Villalobos, Hector – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old
- McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence
- Jenkins, Mathew – Assault of a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Ortiz, Rene Antonio – Failure to Identify, Disorderly Conduct
- Escobar, Brandon Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Violate Promise to Appear, Hold for State of Mississippi