Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2023:

  • Maldonado, Jasmine – Public Intoxication
  • Villalobos, Hector – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old
  • McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence
  • Jenkins, Mathew – Assault of a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation 
  • Ortiz, Rene Antonio – Failure to Identify, Disorderly Conduct 
  • Escobar, Brandon Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Violate Promise to Appear, Hold for State of Mississippi
