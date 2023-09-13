Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 11, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 11, 2023:

Avila Rodriguez, Kevin – Possession of Marijuana

Downs, Brandon Kade – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm and Bail Jumping

Estrada, Mario – Hold for Harris County (Driving While Intoxicated)

Ginn, David Lee – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)

Gutierre, Juan Manuel – Possession of Marijuana

Hiner, Jordon – Hold for Jefferson County-Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana

McMillian, Justin Lee – Driving While Intoxicated

Mercadel, Domonique Desiree – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Driver’s License

Scott, James Fernail – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shepherd, Hunter Jakob – Theft (no mugshot)

St. Julian, John Christopher – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)

Avila Rodriguez, Kevin Downs, Brandon Kade Estrada, Mario Ginn, David Lee Gutierre, Juan Manuel Hiner, Jordon McMillian, Justin Lee Mercadel, Domonique Desiree Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn Scott, James Fernail St Julian, John Christopher

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

