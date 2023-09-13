Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 11, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 11, 2023:

  • Avila Rodriguez, Kevin – Possession of Marijuana 
  • Downs, Brandon Kade – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm and Bail Jumping 
  • Estrada, Mario – Hold for Harris County (Driving While Intoxicated)
  • Ginn, David Lee – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
  • Gutierre, Juan Manuel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Hiner, Jordon – Hold for Jefferson County-Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana
  • McMillian, Justin Lee – Driving While Intoxicated 
  • Mercadel, Domonique Desiree – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Driver’s License
  • Scott, James Fernail – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shepherd, Hunter Jakob – Theft (no mugshot)
  • St. Julian, John Christopher – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)
Avila Rodriguez, Kevin
Downs, Brandon Kade
Estrada, Mario
Ginn, David Lee
Gutierre, Juan Manuel
Hiner, Jordon
McMillian, Justin Lee
Mercadel, Domonique Desiree
Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn
Scott, James Fernail
St Julian, John Christopher

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.