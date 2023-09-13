Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 11, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 11, 2023:
- Avila Rodriguez, Kevin – Possession of Marijuana
- Downs, Brandon Kade – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm and Bail Jumping
- Estrada, Mario – Hold for Harris County (Driving While Intoxicated)
- Ginn, David Lee – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
- Gutierre, Juan Manuel – Possession of Marijuana
- Hiner, Jordon – Hold for Jefferson County-Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana
- McMillian, Justin Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
- Mercadel, Domonique Desiree – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Roberts-Weiss, David Wynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Driver’s License
- Scott, James Fernail – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Shepherd, Hunter Jakob – Theft (no mugshot)
- St. Julian, John Christopher – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)