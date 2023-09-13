Burn bans still in effect for 215 Texas counties

Although our record summer heat has finally started to fade, the risk of wildfires remain high and every county in southeast Texas remains under a burn ban.

“Here in Montgomery County, the Keetch Byram Drought Index, (KBDI) continues to reflect extreme drought conditions with some parts of the County as high as 794 on the 0-800 scale,” according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Montgomery County’s average stands at 765. In neighboring counties, the average KBDI numbers are just as bleak: Liberty County – 745, Polk County – 730, San Jacinto County – 762 and Hardin County – 715.

“As temperatures started to fall this week, there was a noticeable uptick in the number of reports of illegal burning, especially in the evenings. In response, deputy fire marshals deployed to the areas with some of the highest wildfire risk and the MCFMO enlisted the assistance of law Enforcement throughout the County to enforce the restrictions on outdoor burning, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office statement continues.

On Tuesday evening alone, MCFMO and county law enforcement personnel issued nearly a dozen citations and the increased enforcement efforts will continue for the immediate future.

The video is of a helicopter drop on the Collier 2 Fire along the border of San Jacinto and Montgomery County. That fire started last Saturday after thunderstorms moved through the area. The fire grew to 127 acres and crews are still mopping it up on Wednesday.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller said law enforcement personnel in Liberty County are also issuing citations that carry a penalty of $500 to burn ban violators.

While there is a chance of rain in the forecast for the next few days, the burn ban will remain in place until conditions begin to trend for the better. Passing storms last Saturday dropped some rainfall, but by that afternoon fires were already breaking out from lightning strikes and residents choosing to burn despite the ban.

Yesterday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and all assigned resources responded to seven new wildfires across Texas for 564 acres burned. Of the 254 counties in Texas, 215 Texas counties currently have burn bans in place.

A wildfire was started in Montgomery County this week by a resident burning refuse. The wildfire almost caught their home on fire.

