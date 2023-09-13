Gatorade, snack drive set for Sept. 23 to benefit Liberty County fire departments

Bluebonnet News, in partnership with the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office, is hosting a water, Gatorade and snack drive for local fire departments in Liberty County on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty.

All items collected in the drive will be distributed to local fire departments to aid them in their continued support of the citizens of Liberty County. This year, in particular, has been stressful for fire departments as the drought has resulted in daily fire calls.

Every day the men and women in local fire departments protect and serve the community. This drive is intended to be a small thank you for the countless times they have saved houses, businesses and properties, and aided victims of car accidents and medical emergencies.

Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and Asst. Fire Marshal Nat Holcomb plan to be at the Gatorade and snack drive to meet and greet donors.

“We need this drive because our fire departments have pretty much gone through all of their water, Gatorade and snacks with all of the fires they have fought this summer. Stockpiles have dwindled down and we could use donations from the community,” said Hergemueller.

It is a sentiment shared by ESD 7 (Hardin) Fire Chief Nic Nelson, who said, “This summer has taken a toll on us. It has been extremely hot and we have gone through a lot of our supplies. We have cases of water left, but we have no electrolyte drinks. The snacks are needed when firefighters are on lengthy calls and need to replenish their energy.”

Some recommended items are Gatorade, Powerade, Pedialyte, Gatorade drink mix, Liquid IV, and non-perishable food items such as nuts, trail mixes, granola bars and other nourishing snacks.

Local businesses and organizations that provide items in the drive will be highlighted in a future news article following the drive. For more information on the Gatorade and snack drive, please send an email to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

