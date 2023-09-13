Joe Edwin Smith was born February 10, 1952, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Jack Edward Smith and Sarah Alice Nalley Smith. He passed away in Kingwood, Texas, on September 11, 2023, at the age of 71.

Joe was a truck driver and a pipefitter for Local Union #211. Joe never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Sarah Smith; sister, Linda Schauer. He is survived by his brother, Jackie Lee Smith; sisters, Ella Marie Cherry, Diana Keen, and Janette Fry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 3 pm-5 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023, at 10 am at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

