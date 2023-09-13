David Eugene Pinkard, 57, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. He was born on Monday, February 21, 1966, in Houston, Texas, to Mary Pinkard. David was also preceded in death by his mother, Mary Hales and father, C.W. Hales.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Pamela Pinkard; son, David Pinkard, Jr, and his wife Amy; daughters, Ashley Ruffino and her husband Preston and Kayla Pinkard; brothers, Tim Pinkard and his wife Connie, Clyde Hales and his wife Brenda; sisters, Sharon Russell and her husband Wesley and Pam Hales Wilkerson; grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, Colton, Ashton, David III, and William; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

