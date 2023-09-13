David Eugene Pinkard

By
Bluebonnet News
-

David Eugene Pinkard, 57, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. He was born on Monday, February 21, 1966, in Houston, Texas, to Mary Pinkard. David was also preceded in death by his mother, Mary  Hales and father, C.W.  Hales.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Pamela Pinkard; son, David  Pinkard, Jr, and his wife Amy; daughters, Ashley Ruffino and her husband Preston and Kayla Pinkard; brothers, Tim Pinkard and his wife Connie, Clyde Hales and his wife Brenda; sisters, Sharon Russell and her husband Wesley and Pam Hales Wilkerson; grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, Colton, Ashton, David III, and William; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Eugene Pinkard Sr., please visit our floral store.

Previous articleJoe Edwin Smith
Next articleNo show: Plum Grove council members absent from crucial budget, tax rate meeting
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.