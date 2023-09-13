Friends in Faith has first meeting and sets future schedule

The newly-formed group for young adult Christians in the Liberty County area had its first meeting on Sept. 12, and it was a hit!

Young adults from all over the county and surrounding areas gathered to play board games and eat a potluck meal. A lot of laughs and fellowship were shared over a few loud games of Uno and a meet-and-greet.

Friends in Faith is the new name for this group, as decided by a few group members, and the event schedule for the rest of September has been decided, with talks of October’s events.

Uno and other games were played at the first-ever gathering of the Friends in Faith social group for people ages 18 to 30.

The group is geared toward young Christians, ages 18 to 30, married and single. The goal of Friends in Faith is to unite and encourage like-minded young Christians through friendship and faith, fostering new relationships grounded in God.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the group will meet at MaxBowl, 720 Ward Rd., in Baytown, at 7 pm. Next month, the group is planning to have pumpkin carving and a movie viewing. Dates will be posted on the group’s Facebook page at a later time.

Organizers would like to get a headcount for everyone who wants to attend the bowling night. An event notice will be posted on the group’s Facebook page where everyone can RSVP. Come alone or bring a friend!

“The meeting we had last night went well and I loved how everyone merged together and clicked right away!” said Desiree Gonzalez, the Young Adults Leader from Grace Church in Liberty and new Friends in Faith member. “I’m excited for this group to continue to grow, and I’m looking forward to hanging out with everyone on bowling night!”

