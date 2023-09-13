Liberty County inmate dies in custody in Louisiana jail

A Liberty County inmate died in custody while being housed in the Phelps Correctional Center in Beauregard Parish, La. The inmate – Thomas E. Marshall Jr., 48, of Cleveland – was being held on a parole violation for an Aggravated Sexual Assault charge that stemmed from an alleged incident earlier this year in Horseshoe Lake Estates.

Marshall was housed in a segregated cell in the Phelps Correctional Center. He was discovered around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, by correctional officers making rounds, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers.

“He was found in his cell with a sheet around his neck. He had a faint pulse. EMS was called and came, and initiated CPR. They worked to revive him for a while, but unfortunately, at 8:40 a.m., his time of death was called,” Meyers said.

Marshall was being housed in Phelps Correctional Center due to overcrowding in the Liberty County Jail. Liberty County has contracts with multiple agencies around the area, including some in Louisiana, to house inmates. Marshall was being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

An autopsy has been ordered for Marshall in Louisiana.

“It’s an in-custody death for the Phelps facility, even though he was being housed there for Liberty County,” Meyers said.

The autopsy results are expected to be ready by Friday, 15.

“We have an investigator working with their investigator. They will email us a report on their findings. Based on what they told me, it is believed this was a suicide,” Meyers said.

Marshall’s next of kin has been notified, Meyers added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

