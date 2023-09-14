Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 12, 2023

By
The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 12, 2023:

  • Bautista, Gabriel Carmelo – Possession of Marijuana 
  • Costello, Kristin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana
  • Gutierrez, Vicente, Jr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana
  • Mark, Arlington Gary – Sale/Distribution/Display of Harmful Material to a Minor 
  • Melonson, Lashunda Gail – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping
  • Robbins, Stephanie Chrystine – Probation Violation (Property Theft), Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Hold for Harris County
  • Zuniga, Carlos – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon (3 charges)
