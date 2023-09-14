Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 12, 2023:

Bautista, Gabriel Carmelo – Possession of Marijuana

Costello, Kristin – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana

Gutierrez, Vicente, Jr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana

Mark, Arlington Gary – Sale/Distribution/Display of Harmful Material to a Minor

Melonson, Lashunda Gail – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping

Robbins, Stephanie Chrystine – Probation Violation (Property Theft), Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Solomon, Erick Demound – Hold for Harris County

Zuniga, Carlos – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon (3 charges)

