Cleveland police make drug arrest during traffic stop

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Michael Colbert

A routine traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 2 a.m., led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Cleveland man, Michael Clinton Colbert, authorities say.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Sgt. J. Mendoza with the Cleveland Police Department was patrolling the area of the 100 block of Jones St. when he allegedly observed a red 2006 Scion XB committing a traffic violation.  

Mendoza conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Michael Clinton Colbert of Cleveland. 

During the traffic stop, Sgt. Mendoza learned that Colbert did not have a valid driver’s license and no proof of financial responsibility. Mendoza summoned a wrecker to tow the vehicle.

While conducting a vehicle inventory of Colbert’s vehicle, Sgt. Mendoza allegedly located a plastic bag with a clear crystal-like substance inside that appeared to be methamphetamine.  The substance was weighed and showed to be approximately 21.6 grams. The bag with the substance was located underneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle, Broussard said.

Colbert was placed in custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second degree Felony.  Colbert’s bond was set by Judge Ralph Fuller at $30,000 and he was transported to the Liberty County jail.   

Previous articleTVE seeks entries for annual baby parade, rodeo parade
Next articleMark Gregory Locke
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.