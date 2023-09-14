Cleveland police make drug arrest during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 2 a.m., led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Cleveland man, Michael Clinton Colbert, authorities say.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Sgt. J. Mendoza with the Cleveland Police Department was patrolling the area of the 100 block of Jones St. when he allegedly observed a red 2006 Scion XB committing a traffic violation.

Mendoza conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Michael Clinton Colbert of Cleveland.

During the traffic stop, Sgt. Mendoza learned that Colbert did not have a valid driver’s license and no proof of financial responsibility. Mendoza summoned a wrecker to tow the vehicle.

While conducting a vehicle inventory of Colbert’s vehicle, Sgt. Mendoza allegedly located a plastic bag with a clear crystal-like substance inside that appeared to be methamphetamine. The substance was weighed and showed to be approximately 21.6 grams. The bag with the substance was located underneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle, Broussard said.

Colbert was placed in custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second degree Felony. Colbert’s bond was set by Judge Ralph Fuller at $30,000 and he was transported to the Liberty County jail.

