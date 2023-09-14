Mark Gregory Locke, 67, passed away on Aug. 22, 2023. He was born on March 18, 1956, in Liberty, Texas. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Delton Harris Locke (Buddy), his mother Kathryn Locke (Sugar), his sister Sharon Gibson, and his daughter Ashley Del Pozo Locke.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey Locke, and wife, Laci Locke, his four grandchildren Jordan Del Pozo, Jenni Locke, Levi Locke and Parker Locke, his brother Lee Locke, niece Jennifer Hargraves, and husband, Rick Hargraves, and countless other friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, located at 539 Main St., Liberty, Texas, 77575. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Autism Society of America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

