Rebecca Field, 58, passed away Monday, August 29, 2023, at 10:10 am, at Harbor Hospice of Houston.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Joyce and Raymond Field, two brothers Robert and Raymond Field. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Forth 41, a longtime friend who was like a daughter Jeanette Barnett 40, son-in-law Phillip Johnson 43, grandson Micheal Miller-Field 23, granddaughter Cameron Papst 16, granddaughter in law Mickenzie Evans 22, and two great-grandchildren Amolia and Greyson, as well as longtime close friends, Paul Markham, Sheila Raye Beasley, Laura Brock, Lee Anderson, as well as the whole Simmons family and other family and friends.

A potluck memorial will be held for Rebecca at a later time. Please contact the family at forthj62@gmail.com for updated details. If you would like to donate to the family’s financial burden, please do so through GoFundMe at the following website address https://gofund.me/456c9c26.

