Kathy Jean Kelly, resident of Rye, Texas, passed away at her home on Sept. 10, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She is resting peacefully in the arms of our Lord. Kathy was born in Houston, Texas, on July 25, 1955, to Kennard Williams and Billie Phipps. She met Ralph Kelly and was wed on July, 7, 1972. Always loving the outdoors, on a sunny day she could be found gardening and cultivating flower beds one of her favorite past times. She also loved to sew and quilt spending hours making quilts for her grandchildren to whom she was known as Nana.

She loved to fish and spend time with family most of all with her grandchildren. Her loving smile and warm hugs will be sorely missed by all.

Kathy is survived by husband Ralph Kelly, of Rye, Texas, son Jason Kelly and wife Tammie of Moss Hill, Texas, daughter Kristina Kelly of Rye, Texas, grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Kelly of Moss Hill, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Cochran Funeral home 406 N Yaupon Ave, Livingston, Texas, 77351 on Wednesday 9/13/23 from 5-6PM Family and 6-7PM Friends.

Graveside service was held at Holly Grove Cemetery 494 County line Rd south Livingston Tx 77351. Thursday 9/14/23 at 10:00 AM.

