Diana Elaine Lowery was born November 28, 1983, in Humble, Texas, to Eddie and Donna Lowery. Diana was welcomed into this family by her older brother Chris, her very excited Aunt Cindy, Uncle Dale and Aunt Vickie, her grandparents Cecil and Naomi Powers, Rue Ella Lucas and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins. Diana was blessed to later welcome two more siblings, Erin and Cade.

Diana was raised in the United Pentecostal Church. She expressed her faith through baptism as a child at Bethel Tabernacle under Rev O.R. Fauss and Rev David Fauss.

The Lowery family moved to Cleveland and became members of C.L.C. when Diana was a young girl. In her years at C.L.C. Diana thrived, she worked in the nursery, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was a Bible quizzer. Diana loved being in the youth group. She was a social butterfly.

As life moved on, Diana married and became a mother. She gave birth to Morgan Brom on March 8, 2006. Morgan became the light of Diana’s life. The center of Diana’s solar system. Because God is a just God, Morgan is just like her mother. The mothers’ curse “I hope you have a daughter just like you” held true for Diana, and the whole family enjoyed watching that play out. While that was such sweet justice, it is now a source of comfort for the family. If Morgan has any of Diana’s strength and grit (and we know she does because we have seen it), we know she can make it through this.

In the past years, Diana has been a testimony of faith. She fought a fight most people could never imagine and she did it with a smile. Diana was warm and caring even when she was sick and hurting. Surely there were times Diana had to ask God why this was happening to her, but she always leaned on Him. She always looked to Him for strength. Diana walked a good walk, she kept the faith and no doubt heard “welcome home my good and faithful servant.”

Diana is preceded in death by her grandparents, Eddie W. Lowery and Rue Ella Lucas. Diana went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 4:10 in the morning. She was surrounded by family when she went peacefully into the arms of Jesus.

The family will welcome friends from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at The Sanctuary in Cleveland, Texas. Diana’s funeral will be held at 10am on Friday at The Sanctuary. Burial will take place at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

