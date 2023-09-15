Robert Dan Smith Jr., 53, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born on Thursday, May 7, 1970, in Dayton, Texas, to Robert Dan Smith and Sharon Kathy McMillian Smith.

Robert was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dan Smith, Sr., and Sharon Kathy Smith; and sisters, Debbie Kay Smith and Anna Jane Smith. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Clifton Quincey Smith; sister, Cindy Lynn Phillips and her husband, Ronald; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Robert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 16, 2023, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am with Pastor Dewy Norvell officiating.

Interment for Robert will immediately follow at Squires Cemetery. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Dan Smith Jr.

