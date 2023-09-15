Lone Star College-Online grows nearly 30 percent

Lone Star College-Online opened in fall 2022 to provide 3,643 students with a robust virtual educational opportunity for those needing flexible schedules due to personal or career obligations. Today, 4,708 students are finding great value in taking courses through LSC-Online.

“Lone Star College-Online opened to provide another option for prospective students to pursue and earn a college credential – fully online – without having to step foot on a physical campus,” said Seelpa Keshvala Ph.D., LSC executive vice chancellor and LSC-Online CEO. “A fully online option aligns with Lone Star College’s mission of ensuring access and opportunity for anyone seeking higher education.”

LSC-Online offers top-quality virtual learning opportunities that lead to brighter futures for students, families and the community. The online campus has over 30 programs to help students earn an associate degree (arts, science or applied science) or an accredited certification. LSC-Online also provides 100 percent virtual student support services (advising, tutoring, library services and 24/7 technical support) and dedicated faculty and staff who are trained and specialize in online teaching and learning.

“The one-on-one interaction that I receive at Lone Star College-Online pushes me to work harder to meet my goals,” said Lindsey Nanninga, LSC-Online student. “The professors push me to be successful and my kids get to see me get the education I want them to have.”

Nanninga, a paramedic for 16 years, placed her college education on hold to have a family. Once her children were in school, she went back to college. The LSC-Online student believes her professors’ positive affirmations make her not feel like just an email or discussion post and have made a difference in her educational journey.

“My time at Lone Star College-Online has a ripple effect beyond me,” said Nanninga. “My children, siblings, friends and coworkers have seen me reach my academic goals.”

BestColleges recently ranked LSC-Online eighth in the 10 Best Online Community Colleges nationwide. The college’s rankings include statistical data and consistent principles like academic quality, affordability and online competency.

“Lone Star College-Online allows students to complete their degrees virtually in two years, the same for those who take on-campus classes,” said Keshvala.

LSC-Online offers administrative services, business administration, computer and digital technology, energy, manufacturing and construction trades, health sciences and teaching. Visit LoneStar.edu/LSC-Online to learn more about all offerings available at LSC-Online.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

