2 arrested on drug charges in New Caney

By
Bluebonnet News
-

On Sept. 13, 2023, deputies from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office assisted a Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force in executing a felony warrant service at a residence located in the 25000 block of Cambridge Blvd., New Caney. Upon arrival, the deputies initiated an investigation.

During the execution of the warrant and subsequent investigation, two suspects were arrested. Deputies reportedly discovered nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine and 21 grams of heroin inside the residence.

In addition, items used for packaging and processing narcotics for sale and transport were found, along with two firearms.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jose Cruz, 40, and Laura Cortez, 37, both of Houston, Texas. Both were taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance issued by Montgomery County.

They also face two additional felony charges each for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Constable Hayden commented, “Collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies amplifies our collective ability to enforce the law. By shutting down this operation, we have likely prevented harm to countless individuals and underscored our commitment to public safety.”

Jose Cruz
Laura Cortez
Previous articleLone Star College-Online grows nearly 30 percent
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Great job this people better pay for doing this we don’t want this type of people here, what ever country they’re from they need to go back and don’t ever come back.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.