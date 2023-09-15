2 arrested on drug charges in New Caney

On Sept. 13, 2023, deputies from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office assisted a Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force in executing a felony warrant service at a residence located in the 25000 block of Cambridge Blvd., New Caney. Upon arrival, the deputies initiated an investigation.

During the execution of the warrant and subsequent investigation, two suspects were arrested. Deputies reportedly discovered nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine and 21 grams of heroin inside the residence.

In addition, items used for packaging and processing narcotics for sale and transport were found, along with two firearms.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jose Cruz, 40, and Laura Cortez, 37, both of Houston, Texas. Both were taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance issued by Montgomery County.

They also face two additional felony charges each for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Constable Hayden commented, “Collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies amplifies our collective ability to enforce the law. By shutting down this operation, we have likely prevented harm to countless individuals and underscored our commitment to public safety.”

Jose Cruz Laura Cortez

