Rise and Shine: Cleveland students gather for Senior Sunrise

More than 600 Cleveland High School seniors gathered at Indian Stadium early Friday morning to take part in Senior Sunrise where seniors watch the sun rise while taking part in uplifting and motivating activities.

The event gives seniors an opportunity to let go of the distractions of the world and just be in the moment, find some balance in their daily lives and be inspired by the God-given natural beauty that comes with each day.

Pastor Floyd Stubblefield with Met Church in Houston, who has spoken at past Senior Sunrise events, gave a motivational speech and played a fun game of “this or that” with the seniors.

“Failure is a good thing. The problem isn’t failing; the problem is staying there. It doesn’t matter if you fall 99 times. Get up! Don’t stay there,” Stubblefield said.

He thanked the District for inviting him back this year.

“It is my privilege and honor to be here. Thank you so much to the Cleveland High School administration team. Fun fact, I was here last year, and when you do these things you never know if you are doing a good job unless they either call you back or they send you a check. I did not get a check, but they called me back,” said Stubblefield, jokingly.

This Senior Sunrise tradition began last year, according to Dr. Bart Miller, Cleveland High School principal.

“We will honor our senior class again this spring by holding a Senior Sunset ceremony. Cleveland High School seniors were offered a banner to sign pledging their commitment to graduate in May, 24, were motivated by guest speaker Mr. Floyd Stubblefield, were provided a Senior Sunrise T-shirt from GEAR UP, and offered breakfast by McDonalds!” Dr. Miller said.

The Cleveland High School college/career team assisted the senior committee in hosting this year’s Senior Sunrise, including Skye Howell, director of post-secondary education, Assistant Principal Shenitra Davis, teachers Bailey Batts and Emma Chavez, librarian Lisa Clark, senior secretary Laura DeHoyos and Elexus Rodriguez.

