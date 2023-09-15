Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2023:

  • Little, William Jacob – Assault of a Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction
  • Campbell, Steven Ray – Assault of a Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction 
  • Smith, Tanya Marie – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Ryan, Brittany Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Ramos Valdes, Alexei – Property Theft 
  • Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Hold for Harris County (Terroristic Threat of Family/Household)
