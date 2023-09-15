Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church hosting free movie nights, Sept. 29, 30

Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church is excited to announce it is hosting two free church movie nights on Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

The movie that will be shared is The Blind, the true story about the life and rise of the Robertson family as featured in Duck Dynasty.

Admission is free, and the popcorn and drinks will also be free.

“We will even let you sneak in your own candy,” said Emily Stover, one of the organizers of the event.

“Although this is a free event, we ask that you please click on the link and select the amount of tickets needed for your party so we can get an accurate head count for each night. May God bless you and yours. We are so excited to fellowship with everyone,” she continued.

To reserve your tickets, go online to https://brushfire.com/faithcontentnetwork/TheBlind/559819/details

Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church is located at 2126 CR 2328, Dayton, Texas. For more information, send an email to simmonsbottomaog@gmail.com.

To see a sneak peek of the movie, go online to https://theblindmovie.com/videos-photos/

