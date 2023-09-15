Carry, Govea named Liberty HS homecoming queen, king

Congratulations to the 2023 Liberty High School Homecoming King and Queen! Tatelynn Carry was crowned as queen during halftime of the Liberty Panthers varsity football game against the East Chambers Buccaneers on Friday, Sept. 15, at War Memorial Stadium in Liberty.
At a pep rally prior to the game, Osvaldo Govea was named the Homecoming King. He was picked from a group of four young men. The other candidates were Ethan Hofmeister, Alex Valtierra and Kade Jordan.
The other queen candidates were Bailee Slack, Emerson Rawlinson and Danna Gonzalez.
Below are pictures from the halftime homecoming festivities: