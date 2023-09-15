Carry, Govea named Liberty HS homecoming queen, king

Congratulations to the 2023 Liberty High School Homecoming King and Queen! Tatelynn Carry was crowned as queen during halftime of the Liberty Panthers varsity football game against the East Chambers Buccaneers on Friday, Sept. 15, at War Memorial Stadium in Liberty.

At a pep rally prior to the game, Osvaldo Govea was named the Homecoming King. He was picked from a group of four young men. The other candidates were Ethan Hofmeister, Alex Valtierra and Kade Jordan.

The other queen candidates were Bailee Slack, Emerson Rawlinson and Danna Gonzalez.

Below are pictures from the halftime homecoming festivities:

Liberty High School Homecoming Queen Tatelynn Carry was escorted onto the football field Friday night by her father Quincy Jones (left) and her uncle Tony Thibodeaux (right). Liberty Homecoming King Osvaldo Govea was joined by the 2022 LHS Homecoming Queen Kaylee Hernandez as the 2023 LHS Homecoming Queen Tatelynn Carry (not pictured) was crowned.

The Liberty High School homecoming court, accompanied by Mrs. Jane Ripkowski, enters War Memorial Stadium on Friday for the crowning of the homecoming queen. Liberty High School cheerleaders formed two lines that flanked the homecoming queen candidates on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

