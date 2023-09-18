Melonay (Buchanan) Arnold was born in Conroe, Texas, on April 24, 1932, to parents, Jack Buchanan of Onalaska, Texas and Lena Mae Walker Buchanan of Huntsville, Texas. She went to her heavenly home on September 11, 2023, in Canton, Texas, at the age of 91 years young.

Melonay came from a large family where she had 7 siblings. She was a long-time employee of the Liberty County Clerks Office. Melonay loved gardening and taking care of her flowers and taking good care of her home. She raised her family in Cleveland, Texas, and was a member of Southline Baptist Church. Above all, Melonay loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melonay is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lena Mae Buchanan; husband, Eugene Arnold; sisters, Jackie Arnold, Sandra Bonds and Sheila Jenkins. She is survived by her beloved sons, Ronnie Arnold and wife Kathy, and Danny Arnold and wife Linda; sister, JoAnn Brown; brothers, James Buchanan, Tommy Buchanan, and Larry Buchanan; grandchildren, Kristie Carmichael, Michael Arnold, Rachel Oliver, Colby Arnold, and Kimberly Taylor; great grandchildren, Coleman Harding, Kaylee Harding, Elias Rios, Alex Arnold, River Oliver, Jaxon Oliver, Channing Taylor, and Bryar Taylor; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at the Oak Shade Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10am-11am. Graveside Service will at 11:15am in the Oak Shade Cemetery with Pastor Robert H. “Bobby” Buchanan, Jr. officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Colby Arnold, Michael Arnold, Jared Oliver, Mark Arnold, Kenneth Arnold, Donnie Brown, Alex Arnold and Elias Rios.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Shade Baptist Church – https://subsplash.com/u/oakshadebaptistchurch/give

