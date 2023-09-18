Darrell Lee Barrett was born in Houston, Texas, on June 8, 1954, to parents, Donald Barrett and Billie Jo Jolley Emery. He passed away September 13, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 69. Darrell has been a carpenter since he was old enough to work. He could hang sheetrock, build fireplaces, and anything that had to do with construction. Darrell also loved to gamble and ride around listening to the Golden Oldies. He lived in Shepherd, Texas for 50 years and was married to his wife Dian Barrett for 45 years before her passing.

Darrell was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Barrett; mother, Billie Jo Emery; dad who raised him, Merrill William Emery Jr; wife, Dian Barrett; sisters, JoAnn DuBose and Diana DuBose; brother, Terry Emery; brother-in-law, Billy Byers. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Willett, Tammie Hopkins-Ruddick and husband Johnny, Angela McAdams, Trey Barrett and wife Breanna; brothers, Ronnie Barrett and wife Fay, Michael Emery and wife Ginger; sisters, Dawn Byers and Tracy, Cheryl Emery-Thompson and husband Paul; grandchildren, Daniel Willett and wife Ashley, Douglas Willett and wife Jessica, Leslie Hopkins and wife Stacey, Dustin Hopkins and wife Stephanie, Clifford McAdams and wife Tanya, Marci McAdams, Lonnie McAdams and wife Morgan, baby Barrett on the way; great-grandchildren, Jaxsyn Hatten, Presleigh McAdams, Peacyn McAdams, Colby Willett, Kashyn McAdams, Garisyn Durbin, Lonnie Cole McAdams, Heager McAdams, Harpyr McAdams, Beau Willett, Wyatt Hopkins, Ean Willett, Linkin Willett; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Ricky Jolley and Pastor Ronald Ellisor officiating. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jaxsyn Hatten, Clifford McAdams, Daniel Willett, Ronnie Barrett, Michael Emery, Ronald Barrett, and Jesse Barrett.

