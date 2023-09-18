Willene J. Davis was born March 26, 1957, in Dayton, Texas, to parents, Bill John Kriger and Cleora Darlene Strange Kriger. She passed away September 15, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 66.

Willene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed making a home for her family. Willene was married to her husband, Paul Davis for 50 years and together they called Cleveland home. She loved gardening and taking great care of her flowers and she especially loved her cats.

Willene is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Davis; sons, Paul “Scooter” Davis, Jr., and wife Stephanie, Preston Davis and wife Shelby; grandchild, Gannon Davis; sister, Lee Greening and husband Homer; nieces, Sharla Greening Bowen and family, and Melissa Bullington and family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

