Samuel “Uncle Bo” Eaton, 82, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Uncle Bo, as he was known and called by everyone who knew and loved him was born on December 12, 1940, to the late Richard Henry Eaton and Susie Calloway Robinson in Liberty, Texas.

He was a retired truck driver for most of his life. Uncle Bo was a faithful servant to his Lord, and he would do without, knowing his God would provide all his needs.

He was a member of Open House Ministries in Liberty, Texas. In conversation he would use encouraging words to lift others, telling all to always look for something good, and that Jesus loves you.

Uncle Bo loved to listen to his gospel music, especially, the Gaither’s. He enjoyed playing the piano, organ, and the accordion, and he loved those, Houston Astros. He loved his family, and they meant to world to him, his family came first. Let’s all remember that “Uncle Bo loves you!”

Uncle Bo is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard H. Eaton, James Roland Eaton, David Kenneth Eaton, Dalton Steve Eaton; sisters, Olivia Tilton, Jenny Elzada Penley, Evelyn Dolores Baker, and Emma Jean Ferguson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Carlene “Susie” Patton of Liberty, Texas; beloved grandchildren, Josh Patton and wife Amanda of Hardin, Texas, Jon Patton and wife Jennifer of Hull, Texas, B.J. Patton of Crockett, Texas; dearest, great grandchildren, Brooklyn Patton, Luke Patton, Karli Fregia, and husband Ryan; and dear great- great grandchild, Declan Fregia; also, numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:00 am, at Cooke Memorial cemetery in Liberty, Texas, with Pastor Donald Scott officiating.

Honoring Uncle Bo as pallbearers are, Bill Monk, Asa Monk, Don Smith, Robert Broussard, Mike Manley, and Frank Ladell.

