Diem Huynh To, passed away in the comfort of his home, on September 13, 2023. Diem was born on February 1st, 1956, in Kien Giang, Vietnam, and fled the country by boat during the war to seek freedom, in order to build a better life for his family. And built he did when America welcomed him and his family with open arms — from food catering in San Diego, California; to clothes sewing in San Bernardino, California; and several other jobs, until he finally moved to Anahuac, Texas, in 1996 and became an avid crabber-man and a loyal resident since.

Outside of work, he loved to sing, garden, and party with his friends. Diem was a hard worker, a family man, and he loved his family dearly, as well as was loved dearly by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Tuyet Huynh; his daughter, Karen Huynh; his two sons, Thanh and Aaron Huynh; his grandson, Aeson Huynh; as well as many of his younger siblings, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

His viewing service will be held at Sterling Funeral Home on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm. His funeral service will be held on Monday, September 18th, 2023, at 9am to 12 noon, at which time we will depart to the cemetery for the burial service.

All of whom have known Diem are welcome to come and bid him farewell. (The family also asks that no donations be made.)

