Milton Bowen Shaw passed peacefully from this life to the next on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after a hard fight battle with leukemia. He was born on April 26, 1952, in Galveston, Texas, to the late Milton “Mickey” Shaw and Audrey Stephenson Shaw. Bowen was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. Later in life he took up golf and enjoyed improving his game. He was also a talented artist, and skilled handy man. Graduating from Anahuac High School in 1970, he attended the University of Texas at El Paso on a football scholarship.

He was a Vietnam era veteran, serving in active duty from Sept. 1972 until July 1976 with the United States Navy. A member of the “Checkertails” RVAH-11 heavy attack squadron, he served aboard three aircraft carriers: the John F Kennedy, the Enterprise, and the Saratoga. Proud of his Texas roots, he would strap a set of longhorns to the front of his car when he headed back to the Naval base from Texas. He was stationed in Florida, and for a while at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was in Key West when Jimmy Buffet lived there, and although he did not eat a cheeseburger in paradise, he said he did enjoy a “few” margaritas at several clubs where Buffet played.

In 1976, he married Sheryl Karr, and they were blessed with two beautiful children, Justin Bowen Shaw and Lauren Ann Mercer. Bowen studied at Stephen F Austin and then Lamar University, where he majored in Civil Engineering. He attained a Masters Level in Project Management, worked for Halliburton Brown and Root for 38 years, and formed many lifelong friendships at the Double Bayou yard then in Alaska, Venezuela, Angola, Egypt, and Azerbaijan.

Bowen was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Eugenia “Jeanie” Shaw Fereday. He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend Sheryl Shaw of Anahuac; his son Justin Shaw of Cedar Park, Texas; his daughter Lauren Mercer and husband Zac of Friendswood, Texas; his two grandchildren Scarlett and Eli Mercer; his daughter from his second marriage, Melanie Shaw of Austin, Texas, his sister’s children Samantha Fort, Travis Fereday and Trent Fereday; along with a host of loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Justin Shaw, Cully Smith, Zac Mercer, Travis Fereday, Halley Ray Moor, and Mikey Henike. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Karr, John Brandon, his golfing buddy Rex Tunze, Frankie Garvey, Rickey “Rap” Brown, Tommy Fahring, Dick Chambliss, Zeke Weaver, Ken Stone, Rodney McGowan, and all his old high school buddies, including the gals. Special ‘honorary’ pallbearers are his Halliburton Brown and Root co-workers of over 40 years, Aamir Rashid and Salim Wawe.

In lieu of flowers, Bowen said you should take your family out to eat, or ‘go play golf.’ Bowen’s quick wit, love of life, and mischievous smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, Anahuac, Texas, 77514. A funeral service will begin at 11am, at the funeral home, with Bro. Bobby Baillio officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

