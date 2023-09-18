Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2023:

  • Plata, Gabriel – Deadly Conduct
  • Robinson, Xavier Jeron – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Other Agency Hold 
  • Lewis, Donnell Deandre, III – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge 
  • Manuel Alvarenga, Victor – Property Theft 
  • Erazo, Edwin Yovany – Property Theft 
  • Sandres, Francisco Nabarrete – Property Theft (2 charges) 
  • Gajdosik, John Ryan – Hold for State of Colorado
  • McGee, Warren Lane – No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility 
  • Sims, Clayton James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Ellis, Jason Paul – Affidavit of Surety-Theft of Property and Hold for Taylor County
  • Crow, CJ Earl – Indecency With a Child-Sexual Contact
  • Gonzales, Reuben Hayes Jr. – Criminal Mischief
Crow, CJ Earl
Ellis, Jason Paul
Erazo, Edwin
Gajdosik, John Ryan
Gonzales, Reuben Hayes
Lewis, Donnell Deandre III
Manuel Alvarenga, Victor
Plata, Gabriel
Robinson, Xavier Jeron
Sandres, Francisco Nabarrete
Previous articleMilton Bowen Shaw
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 15, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.