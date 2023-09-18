Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2023:
- Plata, Gabriel – Deadly Conduct
- Robinson, Xavier Jeron – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Other Agency Hold
- Lewis, Donnell Deandre, III – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge
- Manuel Alvarenga, Victor – Property Theft
- Erazo, Edwin Yovany – Property Theft
- Sandres, Francisco Nabarrete – Property Theft (2 charges)
- Gajdosik, John Ryan – Hold for State of Colorado
- McGee, Warren Lane – No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Sims, Clayton James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Ellis, Jason Paul – Affidavit of Surety-Theft of Property and Hold for Taylor County
- Crow, CJ Earl – Indecency With a Child-Sexual Contact
- Gonzales, Reuben Hayes Jr. – Criminal Mischief