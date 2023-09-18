Lone Star College celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week raises public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy. Lone Star College provides pathways for adults interested in workforce education and training certificates in Allied Health, Business and Manufacturing Careers.

“Courses are offered at several Lone Star College Campuses and are grant-funded, so eligible students take courses at no cost,” said Linda Leto Head, senior associate vice chancellor, External and Employer Relations. “Lone Star College trained 2,400 Continuing Education students in the past year.”

Adult Education and Family Literacy Week takes place Sept. 17-23.

Studies show more than 43 million adults in the United States cannot read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level. Bringing all adults to the equivalent of a sixth-grade reading level would generate an additional $2.2 trillion in annual income for the country.

“Our society must ensure that every man, woman and child is equipped with the knowledge necessary to succeed in life,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott via a proclamation. “By working together to improve our state and nation, we will author the greatest chapter in the history of our people.”

Visit LoneStar.edu/Adult-Education to learn more about the LSC Continuing Education Adult Education and Literacy courses designed for native and non-native speakers who want to improve their language skills and/or gain the core skills they need to obtain a Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success.

Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

