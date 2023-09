Tarkington High School celebrated homecoming last week that culminated on Friday night in the varsity football game between the Longhorns and Beaumont Kelly.

While the Longhorns lost the nail-biter game, 35-32, they were still winners in the hearts of Tarkington ISD supporters.

During halftime of the game, the homecoming king and queen were announced. Jaziah Apiag was crowned the homecoming king while Aubriella Galow was crowned the homecoming queen. Congratulations to these high school seniors.

