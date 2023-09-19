Dayton HS students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Dayton High School’s Spanish III Honors students created projects for Hispanic Heritage Month. Most of the Dayton High School students started with their own quote related to this month’s celebration and then each designed and developed the poster board for display.

The students presented their posters in class and the class was allowed to vote on which sign was the best. The winners will receive a treat from their teacher.

“The student’s hard work and enthusiasm in creating this project truly exemplify our commitment to fostering cultural awareness and appreciation,” said Ms. Karla Martinez, the student’s Spanish III teacher.

There will be other celebrations that go on during this month as Hispanic pride is celebrated throughout Texas.

