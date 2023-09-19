Porter man missing, law enforcement seeking public’s help

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Jeron German. Jeron was last seen on September 15, 2023, in the area of Live Oak Square Drive, in Porter, Texas, wearing a grey shirt, camo shorts, camo baseball hat, and grey shoes.

Jeron is a 44-year-old white male who is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with fair skin, blue eyes and a bald head.

If anyone knows the whereabout of Jeron German or has any information about his disappearance, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #23A275151.

