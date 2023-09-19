Sam Houston State University achieves record-breaking freshmen enrollment

Sam Houston State University has announced a historic milestone, as the institution celebrates a surge in freshmen enrollment for the Fall 2023 semester.

As of Sept. 15, the university has recorded over 3,500 freshmen students, indicating an impressive five percent increase compared to the Fall 2022 semester.

Furthermore, the university has triumphed in bolstering its retention rates, measuring the percentage of first-time undergraduate students returning to SHSU.

“I am pleased to share that more of last year’s freshmen are coming back than in previous years. The fall-to-fall retention for freshmen to date is 75 percent, the highest level in the past three years,” said Michael T. Stephenson, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.

SHSU continues its pursuit of student-centric excellence. Last year, the university inaugurated the SHSU First-Generation Center, a testament to its commitment to a campus community that includes approximately 50 percent first-generation students.

Additionally, this semester marked the official launch of Bearkat Kickoff, a program designed to welcome first-year students to campus a week early, providing them with essential tools and support for a seamless transition into college life and overall success.

Enrollment numbers are final on the twelfth-class day of the Fall semester. Official, certified enrollment figures for Fall 2023 will be reported to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in October.

