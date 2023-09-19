SJC Rodeo Queen contestants announced

Six lovely young ladies are vying for the title of San Jacinto County Fair and Rodeo Queen. This year’s queen will be crowned during the rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The contestants are:

  • Dawson Arnold – Arnold is a 14-year-old freshman from Shepherd High School. She is being sponsored by Eastex Title Company.
  • Layla Howton – Howton is a 15-year-old sophomore from Shepherd High School. She is sponsored by Vann’s Equine Dentistry.
  • Kaylee Kangas – A 14-year-old freshman at Shepherd High School, Kangas is sponsored by LNK Plastics.
  • Faith May – May is a 14-year-old freshman at Shepherd High School. She is sponsored by Grit & Grace Nutrition Barn
  • Leah Phillips – Phillips is a 16-year-old sophomore at Shepherd High School. She is sponsored by ACP Construction.
  • Hayden Richards – Representing Coldspring-Oakhurst High School is 15-year-old sophomore Hayden Richards. She is being sponsored by Franklin’s General Store.
Averey Moss

The reigning 2022 SJC Fair and Rodeo Queen Averey Moss, also a 15-year-old sophomore at Coldspring-Oakhurst High School, will take part in crowning the next queen on Saturday.

The junior queens for the San Jacinto County Fair and Rodeo are (back row, left to right) Hayley Baker, Baylee Cross, Ashlynn Looney, Reagan Richards, Tess Syracuse, Amiya Gia; (front row, left to right) Emarie Herrod, Diesel Ray Berger, Ava Mize and DeLaynie LeLoux.
