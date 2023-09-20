Charliene Lewis Keller, a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away on September 16, 2023, at the age of 82. She was born on July 7, 1941, to the proud parents Charlie and Lorene Bullock Lewis.

Charliene’s life was marked by love and devotion to her family and community. She shared 35 wonderful years of marriage with the love of her life, J.M. Keller. Throughout her career, she made significant contributions to the banking industry, dedicating 25 years of her life to the field. Her achievements were trailblazing, as she became the second woman Executive of a Harris County Bank. Charliene’s commitment extended to her community, where she served as President and Chair of the Humble Chamber of Commerce and as President of the American Business Women Association. She retired after 15 years as one of the leading Farmers insurance Agents in the state.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Charliene was renowned for her culinary talents, particularly her delectable gravy and dressing. Her home was a welcoming haven for all, a place where friends and family gathered to share in her warmth and hospitality. Charliene had a passion for exploring the world and enjoyed cruising and traveling to various destinations. When she wasn’t jet-setting, she could be found indulging in her love for fishing or bowling. She also had a competitive side, relishing card games and perhaps even engaging in a bit of friendly cheating.

Charliene was a woman of faith who always dressed immaculately. She adored her fur babies, Chunky and Sally, and treasured her moments with them. However, the true joys of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The sound of their voices and their presence brought her immeasurable happiness, and she cherished her family above all else.

Charliene is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lorene Lewis, her brothers, E.W. Lewis and Johnnie Lewis, her sister, Mary Lewis, and her daughter, Kimberly Denise Lott, and son, Timothy Keller.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jerry “Mike” Keller, her son Michael Lott and his wife Danette, devoted daughters Wendy Norton and her husband Jeff, Kathleen Baty and her husband Jerry, and Mieke Greer and her husband James. She is also survived by her sisters, Juanita Peters, Marie Lancaster and her husband Glen, and Carolyn Lewis. Charliene leaves behind a legacy of love through her grandchildren: Timothy, Robert, and Stephen Lott; Brandi Lott Kelley; Mason Baty; Peyton Greer Low; Brandon Baty; and Palmer Greer. Her great-grandchildren include Gavine, Christina, and Sarah Lott; Ileigh Cranford; Christian and Tyler Lott; Nate Kelley; and Trinity Lott. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 21, from 4 pm-8 pm, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. Charliene’s funeral will be held on Friday, September 22, at 10:00am, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

Charliene Lewis Keller’s memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and devotion that will continue to inspire all who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.

