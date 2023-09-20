L.G. Walker, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away on September 16, 2023, at the age of 82. Born on June 24, 1941, in Tarkington Prairie, Texas, L.G. entered this world just 30 minutes behind his twin brother, RJ, to his loving parents Hovis and Maydell Walker. He was a true Texan through and through, with a heart as big as the Lone Star State.

L.G. shared 37 wonderful years of his life with his beloved wife, Lenora Walker. Their love was a testament to the strength of family bonds. He cherished every moment he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were his joy, and he treasured the time they all shared together.

A significant part of L.G.’s life was dedicated to his work on the Alaskan pipeline, where he specialized in x-raying for quality control. His love for Alaska was immeasurable, and he often mentioned that given the opportunity, he would have chosen to live there. Later in life, he spent two decades working in and around Cleveland, Tarkington, Dayton, and Splendora, contracting for Southwestern Bell Telephone.

L.G. found solace in spending time on the lake, casting his line into the water, and proudly sharing tales of his catches. He considered a good day one where he could tinker in his workshop or take care of chores around the house. He was a true craftsman in every sense.

His love extended beyond his immediate family. L.G. enjoyed the company of friends, extended family, and fellow churchgoers at New Hope Baptist Church, where his faith in the Lord shone through in every aspect of his life. His devotion to his church community was unwavering.

On September 16, 2023, Heaven gained a beautiful soul, and those fortunate enough to know him are forever enriched by his presence. L.G. Walker’s legacy is one of love, faith, and dedication to family and community.

L.G. was preceded in death by his parents, Hovis and May Dell Walker, and his stepfather, Forest Bridges, as well as his sister Kathleen. He is survived by his children Mike Walker, Shannon Walker and wife Michelle, Brian Walker and wife Mistie, Kelly Allbright and husband Darrell, and Kevin Rogerson and wife Teresa. He leaves behind a legacy of love in his grandchildren: Scott Walker, Drew Walker, Zack Walker, Brady Walker, Shea Walker, Bentley Walker, Hagen Walker, Bradley Cook and wife Amanda, Tristan Allbright and fiancé Jeffery Burnside, Garrett Allbright and wife Julia, Logan Rogerson, Ainslee Rogerson, Alivia Rogerson, and Adley Rogerson. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers for L.G. will be Mike, Shannon, Brian, Bradley, Wesley, and Darrell, with Hagen, Brady, and Logan serving as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. The funeral service for Mr. Walker will take place on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, with interment following at Squier Cemetery in Cleveland. Bro. Darrell Shelton will be officiating, and all arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland.

In the loving memory of L.G. Walker, may we find solace in the knowledge that his legacy of love and faith will continue to inspire us all. He will be dearly missed but forever remembered in our hearts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

