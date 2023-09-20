Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Anna Lee (Cameron) Rutherford was born September 30, 1928, in Moody, Missouri, to her parents, Shelby Cameron and Ethel Preston Cameron. She went to her Heavenly Home on September 17, 2023 in West Plains, Missouri, at the age of 94.

In her early 20’s she started playing softball for a women’s league in Tula. She watched her brothers play and developed a love for the game. As an adult she worked for J C Penney in the accounting department for 30 years, where she happily retired from. Anna was a fun spirited soul who took on many passions including the outdoors and nature, sewing, crocheting, her church, traveling & best of all her family & friends.

At her home in Livingston, Texas, she treasured her ducks and was affectionately known as the Duck Lady. Her & Garland would feed the animals which soon became like their pets. Anna loved her garden and taking care of her flowers. She was a member of the Lakeway Baptist Church where she volunteered her time. She had a special love for people, especially children, and she never met a stranger. Her greatest love was for her family, and she enjoyed all the family gatherings. The pride and joy of her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna will be dearly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Ethel Cameron; loving husband, Garland Rutherford; son, Kenneth Shamblin; brothers, Gene Cameron and Jim Cameron. Anna is survived by her beloved daughter, Sheila Leisinger; stepsons, Garland Rutherford and wife Cathy, Randy Rutherford and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Kenny Shamblin, Chris Leisinger, Kaleb Shamblin and wife Cherish, Kristen Wideman and husband Josh, Kody Shamblin and Marchelle, Stephanie Leisinger and husband Michael, Marcus Rutherford, Jherica Evans and husband Brian, Kristen Rutherford, Joshua Rutherford and wife Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Natalie, Klayton, Kamyrn, Kohen, Kinsley, Karter, Aubrey, Kynadie, Averee, Maverick, Ainsley, Jackson, Rilynn, Kole, Walker, Colt, Townes, Garrett, Gavin; special family, Shirley and Short Tupper, Hoppy and Punkin Willbanks, and Eric and Amy Jackson.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas, with Bro. Jerry Vincent officiating. A burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Eric Jackson, Kenny Shamblin, Chris Leisinger, Kaleb Shamblin, Josh Wideman, Kody Shamblin, Marcus Rutherford, Joshua Rutherford.

