Martha Ann Hibbard, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away on September 17, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born on July 27, 1948, and her life was a testament to her unwavering love for her family.

Martha’s heart was full of love for her family, and she found joy in spending time with them. One of her favorite pastimes was playing bingo, card games, and dominos with her loved ones. She had a special talent for cooking, and her liver and onions were legendary—no one could replicate the deliciousness of her signature dish. Martha was also known for her mouthwatering red beans, rice, and cornbread. Her family relished every meal she prepared. Martha took great pride in maintaining a spotless home; cleanliness was her passion.

Martha had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh with her jokes and lightheartedness. She had a fondness for Whataburger and strawberry milkshakes, which always brought a smile to her face. She eagerly anticipated the arrival of cold weather each year, hoping for a snowfall that would blanket her surroundings.

Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Russell Hibbard, her parents, Elvia Ray Hibbard, Sr., and Helen Hibbard, as well as her sisters, Avalon Lowe and Jeannie Mae Branch, and brothers, Robert Hibbard and Elvia Ray Hibbard, Jr.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Charlene and her husband Chris, Debra, Diann and her husband Randy, and Donna and her husband Mark, and her sister Audrey. Martha’s legacy lives on through her cherished grandchildren: Christine and her husband Michael, Ervin, Shane and his wife Glenda, Marshall Jr., Cristal and her husband Jeremiah, Jessie, Katrina, Ariel and her husband Dale, Walker, and Promise and her husband Brandon. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Shaila, Wade, Brittnay, Lily, Jaiden, Kaison, Cloé, Caleb, Calli, Kamryn, and Ashton. Martha is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 20, from 4pm-8pm, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. Martha’s funeral will be held on Thursday, September 21, at 11:00am, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel.

Martha Ann Hibbard will be remembered for her boundless love, her culinary talents, her infectious laughter, and her zest for life. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and joy that will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

